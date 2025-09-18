Princess Märtha Louise, Durek Verrett blasted for violating privacy agreement

Princess Märtha Louise, and her husband, Durek Verrett, have found themselves in a bit of a pickle with the Norway royal family.
After the release of their Netflix documentary Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story on September 16th, the Royal Family in Oslo has been hit with accusation of racism, harassment and the rejection of the royal institution.
The Royal House of Norway has issued a statement claiming that the Princess and Verrett had violated their privacy agreement.
"It's not easy being the first black man to marry a member of European royalty," said Verrett, who built a career as a chaman in Hollywood, with Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev, and more.
"She fell in love with me first. I wasn't sure, because I thought I would end up with a man, but I decided I'm soulsexual; I'm attracted to the souls of people, so I ended up falling madly in love with her, and that's it."
The documentary starts off exploring their love story, tracing the couple from LA to Norway. Later on, it focuses on the couple's relationship with Norwegian royalty.
"I've been accused of blackmailing, but it's because they don't want a black bisexual chaman to marry their princess," he said.
Verrett shares some of the experiences he went through, including criticisms aimed at his clothes. He shared that when he first met King Harald and Queen Sonja, he wore a kimono and some cowboy boots.
The explosive documentary has also gained traction as royal fans compare it to the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their relationship with the British Royal Family over the recent years.
According to Varrett, after Meghan and Harry's explosive interview with Oprah was aired, he was contacted by King Harald for an honest conversation.
He revealed that the King asked him if he felt that he was being treated the same way as the Duchess of Sussex, and Varrett replied in agreement. The moment prompted a chat between the family and the couple.
Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett tied the knot in a private ceremony in August 2024.