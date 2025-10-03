Prince William shares heartfelt message after rare update on Princess Kate's health

Prince William has offered a heartfelt message after a rare update on Kate Middleton’s health in his new interview.
Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Prince of Wales dropped a glimpse of his appearance in a special episode of Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler, titled “Living the Royal Life in the UK.”
Sharing an exclusive photos from the show, William penned the caption, “A pleasure to welcome you to Windsor, Eugene!, The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy, @appletv.”
Prince William showed his “vulnerable” side in the episode of Apple TV+ series.
Notably, the post came after Prince William shared a major update on Princess Kate’s health in a new interview.
When Levy asked how William's wife and father King Charles are amid their cancer journeys, he replied, "Yes, things are good. Everything is progressing in the right way, which is all good news.”
Upon asking about Kate’s remission journey, he replied, “Yes, she is yes…It’s great news.”
William also reflected on how his children are coping with their mother's health challenges.
“Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things, and children are constantly learning and adapting,” he said.
William added, "We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need. And we’re a very open family, so we talk about things that bother us, and things that trouble us, but you never quite know the knock-on effects that it can have. And so, it’s just important to be there for each other and to kind of reassure the children that everything is okay.”
In his discussion he also opened up about the personal toll of family stress after King Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce.