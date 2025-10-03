Home / Royal

Prince William shares heartfelt message after rare update on Princess Kate's health

The Prince of Wales dropped the touching update after sharing new update on Princess Kate's remission journey

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Prince William has offered a heartfelt message after a rare update on Kate Middleton’s health in his new interview.

Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Prince of Wales dropped a glimpse of his appearance in a special episode of Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler, titled “Living the Royal Life in the UK.”

Sharing an exclusive photos from the show, William penned the caption, “A pleasure to welcome you to Windsor, Eugene!, The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy, @appletv.”

Prince William showed his “vulnerable” side in the episode of Apple TV+ series.

Notably, the post came after Prince William shared a major update on Princess Kate’s health in a new interview.

When Levy asked how William's wife and father King Charles are amid their cancer journeys, he replied, "Yes, things are good. Everything is progressing in the right way, which is all good news.”

Upon asking about Kate’s remission journey, he replied, “Yes, she is yes…It’s great news.”

William also reflected on how his children are coping with their mother's health challenges.

“Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things, and children are constantly learning and adapting,” he said.

William added, "We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need. And we’re a very open family, so we talk about things that bother us, and things that trouble us, but you never quite know the knock-on effects that it can have. And so, it’s just important to be there for each other and to kind of reassure the children that everything is okay.”

In his discussion he also opened up about the personal toll of family stress after King Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce.

You Might Like:

Prince William seems to target King Charles with subtle dig

Prince William seems to target King Charles with subtle dig
The Prince of Wales lands a subtle dig at King Charles amid tension rumours

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson hold crunch talks after King Charles’ harsh blow

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson hold crunch talks after King Charles’ harsh blow
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew planning ‘dramatic’ move to clarify image amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Royal Family welcomes new sovereign as monarch abdicates throne

Royal Family welcomes new sovereign as monarch abdicates throne
The Royal Family witnesses historic transition as the country transitions into new era of monarchy

Princess Beatrice breathes sigh of relief after Sarah Ferguson scandal

Princess Beatrice breathes sigh of relief after Sarah Ferguson scandal
The Princess of York received a good news after her mother the Duchess of York faced major loss

Prince William makes big statement on Kate Middleton's health after cancer

Prince William makes big statement on Kate Middleton's health after cancer
Prince William shares major update on Kate Middleton's post cancer journey

Kate Middleton reflects on her first ‘insightful’ visit to RAF Coningsby

Kate Middleton reflects on her first ‘insightful’ visit to RAF Coningsby
Princess Kate made her first visit to Royal Air Force Coningsby in her role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore

Prince William shares vision for monarchy as he addresses Harry's mistake

Prince William shares vision for monarchy as he addresses Harry's mistake
The Prince of Wales mentioned his younger brother's name in public for one of the first times in yea

Duchess Sophie undertakes important mission in Congo upon special request

Duchess Sophie undertakes important mission in Congo upon special request
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits the Democratic Republic of Congo for a pivotal mission as a global champion

King Willem, Queen Máxima make surprise stop at City Hall amid France trip

King Willem, Queen Máxima make surprise stop at City Hall amid France trip
King Willem, Queen Máxima receive warm welcome during their appearance at the Toulouse City Hall

Meghan Markle branded 'symbol of change' as UK officials await her return

Meghan Markle branded 'symbol of change' as UK officials await her return
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as senior Royals in 2020 and moved to the US

King Charles appears in high spirits in first appearance after ‘sad’ statement

King Charles appears in high spirits in first appearance after ‘sad’ statement
King Charles III steps out for key royal duty after emotional statement

Queen Letizia honours children's rights advocates at UNICEF Spain Awards 2025

Queen Letizia honours children's rights advocates at UNICEF Spain Awards 2025
The Queen of Spain attended the UNICEF Spain Awards 2025 as the organisation's Honorary President