Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas’ 33rd birthday with intimate snaps  

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating the 33 years of her husband Nick Jonas!
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, September 16, the Citadel actress shared a touching and heartfelt tribute for the singer on his 33rd birthday.
She shared a carousel of heartwarming and intimate photos of them that highlight their journey together since 2018.
In the first image, the love birds could be seen sitting at a dining table in a cozy, warmly lit restaurant with Priyanka gently holding Nick’s face with affection.
The next image featured Priyanka standing close to Nick, who has his arm wrapped around her waist. Both of them are smiling warmly as they look down affectionately at their daughter, Malti Marie, who is playfully leaning in toward them.
“As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years. So grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you every day,” she wrote in the caption.
The Love Again star further added, “Here’s 2025-2018!”
Soon after Priyanka's post, her and Nick's fans rushed to the comment section to extend heartfelt wished to the singer.
"Awww happy birthday Nick," One wrote.
While another added, "Beautiful couple. Happy bday to your handsome."
"Just happy to see the life pc built," the third penned.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra exchanged the vows in December 2018 and welcomed their first child in January 2022 via surrogacy.