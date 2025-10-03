Home / Royal

King Felipe welcomes Spain's medal winners to royal Palace for royal tribute

The Spanish Royal Family drops King Felipe's meaningful engagement took place at La Zarzuela Palace earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
King Felipe welcomes Spains medal winners to royal Palace for royal tribute
King Felipe welcomes Spain's medal winners to royal Palace for royal tribute  

King Felipe has honored World Aquatics Sports medalists at his royal residence to recognize their recent career achievement.  

The 57-year-old Spanish monarch has recently invited several medal winners to the La Zarzuela Palace for the royal tribute.

On Friday, October 3, the Royal Family turned to its Instagram account to release an exclusive glimpse of His Majesty welcoming prestigious guests.

"The King receives, at the Palace of La Zarzuela, a representation of the Spanish medalists participating in the World Aquatics Sports "Singapore 2025."

King Felipe’s office stated in the caption, "Which from July 11 to August 3 brought together the best athletes in the world in the disciplines of swimming, nail diving, water polo, artistic swimming, swimming in open water and high diving."

The royal statement concluded with the King’s heartiest congratulations to the winners, "Congratulations to everyone!"

It is important to note that a total of 67 athletes from Spain participated in the World Aquatics Championships 2025, including three in open water swimming, 16 in swimming, and 29 in water polo.     

During the event, the Spanish monarch's wife, Queen Letizia, was noticeably absent to invite the World Aquatics Sports participants to the Palace.

For those unaware, the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, the 22nd edition of the World Aquatics Championships, were held in Singapore from 11 July to 3 August 2025.

It was the first city in Southeast Asia to host the World Championships. 

You Might Like:

King Willem, Queen Máxima attend Grand Duke Guillaume's abdication event

King Willem, Queen Máxima attend Grand Duke Guillaume's abdication event
The Grand Duke Guillaume succeeds as head of the Grand Duchy, after the abdication of his father, Grand Duke Henri in October this year

Grand Duke Guillaume receives powerful message after dramatic ascension

Grand Duke Guillaume receives powerful message after dramatic ascension
Swedish King’s sends bold message to Grand Duke Guillaume after sudden shift in Luxembourg’s throne

Kate Middleton wins internet with powerful move amid RAF Coningsby visit

Kate Middleton wins internet with powerful move amid RAF Coningsby visit
The Princess of Wales steals spotlight with her classy move during RAF Coningsby visit

Prince William drops bombshell ‘strict’ rule for George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William drops bombshell ‘strict’ rule for George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William reveals non-negoitiable rule for his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Duchess Sophie raises meaningful awareness on second-day of Congo trip

Duchess Sophie raises meaningful awareness on second-day of Congo trip
The Royal Family shares Duchess Sophie's new initiative for the sexual abuse survivors during her Congo visit

Grand Duke Guillaume make first balcony appearance after ascending throne

Grand Duke Guillaume make first balcony appearance after ascending throne
Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie wave to the public after swearing-in ceremony

King Charles leaves Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ‘very upset’ with shock move

King Charles leaves Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ‘very upset’ with shock move
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew react to King Charles’ big decision against them

Prince William shares heartfelt message after rare update on Princess Kate's health

Prince William shares heartfelt message after rare update on Princess Kate's health
The Prince of Wales dropped the touching update after sharing new update on Princess Kate's remission journey

Prince William seems to target King Charles with subtle dig

Prince William seems to target King Charles with subtle dig
The Prince of Wales lands a subtle dig at King Charles amid tension rumours

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson hold crunch talks after King Charles’ harsh blow

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson hold crunch talks after King Charles’ harsh blow
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew planning ‘dramatic’ move to clarify image amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Royal Family welcomes new sovereign as monarch abdicates throne

Royal Family welcomes new sovereign as monarch abdicates throne
The Royal Family witnesses historic transition as the country transitions into new era of monarchy

Princess Beatrice breathes sigh of relief after Sarah Ferguson scandal

Princess Beatrice breathes sigh of relief after Sarah Ferguson scandal
The Princess of York received a good news after her mother the Duchess of York faced major loss