King Felipe welcomes Spain's medal winners to royal Palace for royal tribute  

King Felipe has honored World Aquatics Sports medalists at his royal residence to recognize their recent career achievement.
The 57-year-old Spanish monarch has recently invited several medal winners to the La Zarzuela Palace for the royal tribute.
On Friday, October 3, the Royal Family turned to its Instagram account to release an exclusive glimpse of His Majesty welcoming prestigious guests.
"The King receives, at the Palace of La Zarzuela, a representation of the Spanish medalists participating in the World Aquatics Sports "Singapore 2025."
King Felipe’s office stated in the caption, "Which from July 11 to August 3 brought together the best athletes in the world in the disciplines of swimming, nail diving, water polo, artistic swimming, swimming in open water and high diving."
The royal statement concluded with the King’s heartiest congratulations to the winners, "Congratulations to everyone!"
It is important to note that a total of 67 athletes from Spain participated in the World Aquatics Championships 2025, including three in open water swimming, 16 in swimming, and 29 in water polo.
During the event, the Spanish monarch's wife, Queen Letizia, was noticeably absent to invite the World Aquatics Sports participants to the Palace.
For those unaware, the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, the 22nd edition of the World Aquatics Championships, were held in Singapore from 11 July to 3 August 2025.
It was the first city in Southeast Asia to host the World Championships.