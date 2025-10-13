Royal Family celebrates National Holiday with pride and enthusiasm: Watch

Home / Royal

Royal Family celebrates National Holiday with pride and enthusiasm

  • By Sidra Khan
King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their daughters marked the National Holiday Day with full spirit and pride.

Posting a carousel of photos and a video on Instagram on Sunday, October 12, featuring glimpses from the vibrant celebration, the Spanish Royal Family shared that the monarch and Queen marked the special day with Crown Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

The National Holiday began with a respectful act of tribute to the National Flag, followed by the magnificent traditional military parade that included participation of 4000 troops from the Armed, State Security, and Security Forces, 74 aircrafts, and over 160 motor vehicles.

In the caption, the Royals stated, “The Kings, the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofia have presided over this morning the solemn act of tribute to the National Flag, sign of our country and the values that unite us as a nation.”

“This October 12 is also a day to remember with respect and gratitude those who serve Spain with valor, professionalism and dedication, both inside and outside our borders, and watch every day for the safety, peace and freedom of all,” they added.

On the glorious occasion, the Royal Palace of Madrid was also beautifully decorated and served as a medium of bringing together representatives from all walks of Spanish society, who joined the Royal Couple and the princesses to commemorate the day.

