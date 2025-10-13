Princess Anne takes on major role held by late Queen ahead of special milestone

Princess Anne - the hardest working Royal has taken a major role, previously held by her late mom - Queen Elizabeth II.
Just days ahead of the 150th anniversary of Glasgow Caledonian University, Anne becomes its first royal pattern.
As reported by the Daily Record, Anne has taken on the prestigious role in order to continue the late monarch's legacy - who was a patron of the university when it was Glasgow and West of Scotland College of Domestic Science.
The principal of Glasgow Caledonian University, Professor Steve Decent honoured the Princess Royal in an official statement.
"It is a great honour for Glasgow Caledonian to have the Princess Royal as patron for our university and to renew our long-standing royal connection," Steve noted.
He went on to express, "This is particularly poignant as we approach the 150th anniversary year of one of our founding institutions."
Steve further reassured that "Now, as then, we remain dedicated to delivering positive social and economic benefits to the communities we serve."
"We look forward to discussing areas of keen mutual interest and exploring future opportunities for delivering great societal benefit with Her Royal Highness as patron," he added.
Concluding his statement on a gratitude filled note, he noted, "We offer our sincere thanks to the Princess Royal for agreeing to be our patron, and the university very much looks forward to welcoming Her Royal Highness to see our work first hand in the time ahead."
The university - known for being the leading Scots institution for widening higher education of students from disadvantaged backgrounds boasts nearly 23,000 pupils.