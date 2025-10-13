Senior member quietly builds legacy as key Royals clash over power and rifts

Amid the rising conflicts and feuds among the key members of the Royal Family, a senior member is stepping up to work for purposeful causes, building a lasting legacy.
According to author Sean Smith, who recently published his book Sophie: Saving the Royal Family, Duchess Sophie is one of the very few working Royals who is contributing in making the world a better place for the refugees, and also to end conflict-related sexual violence.
Speaking to GB News, the writer noted that internal tensions within the Royal Family often overshadow their meaningful work. However, the Duchess of Edinburgh, respected for her calm nature and strong work ethics, continues to shine through her heartwarming efforts and quiet dedication to impactful causes.
“The media has been and continues to be obsessed with the family drama involving Harry, Meghan, William, Kate and Charles. It’s a soap opera,” criticised Smith, adding, “(Meanwhile) Sophie (has been) comforting women and children refugees."
He went on to say that the Duchess is finally getting the credit and recognition, which was long overdue, noting that the public is now noticing her steady and meaningful work, which often went unnoticed in the headlines previously.
The author added that Sophie’s support for women and children in war zones shows a different side of the Royal Family, helping her quietly building a lasting legacy.
For the unversed, clashes among the Royals continue to rise over internal family drama and power struggles, which include Prince William and King Charles’s estrangement and conflicts with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
On the other hand, Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton are also reported to having the “fiercest clash” ever in the Royal Family’s history as Charles’ wife believes that the Princess of Wales is stealing her spotlight with her “growing visibility and confidence.”