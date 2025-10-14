King Charles may face explosive lawsuit amid Prince Harry legal drama

King Charles set to face a bombshell lawsuit amid ongoing legal battle of his estranged son Prince Harry.
A few days after the Duke of Sussex was asked to issue a further plea during a legal battle with Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), which started in 2019, the British monarch’s Crown estate receive a lawsuit warning from Greenpeace.
The environmentalist organisation has accused His Majesty’s public property management company of mismanaging its control over England’s seabed.
Charles’ Crown estate has been asked to make changes by the co-executive director at Greenpeace UK, Will McCallum, before they “let a court decide whether or not what’s happening is lawful.”
He added, “We should leave no stone unturned in looking for solutions to lower energy bills that are causing misery to millions of households,” especially “given how crucial affordable bills and clean energy are to the government’s agenda.”
The co-executive director further noted, “The chancellor should use her powers of direction to ask for an independent review of how these auctions are run. If the problem isn’t fixed before the next round, we may need to let a court decide whether or not what’s happening is lawful.”
For those unversed, the Crown Estate owns the seabed around England, Wales and Northern Ireland.