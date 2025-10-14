Meghan Markle faces awkward blow as truth behind PFW appearance uncovered

The truth behind Meghan Markle's stellar appearance at the Paris Fashion Week has came to light - all thanks to Balenciaga designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.
As reported by Just Jared, Piccioli has claimed that The Duchess of Sussex had asked him if she could attend the fashion event.
In his interview with The Cut, the designer revealed, “Meghan and I met some years ago, and we’ve been texting ever since.”
“She reached out and said she’d love to come to the show,” he noted.
While clarifying that "There was no strategy or big orchestration," he said, "I didn’t tell anyone she was coming because I wanted it to stay a surprise."
"In fashion, real surprises are rare, and this one was beautiful," Piccioli added.
Meanwhile, the former Suits actress rep has also broken his silence over her appearance.
Speaking to People magazine, Meghan's spokesperson noted, “Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage."
They continued, "She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different."
"This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga," the rep added.
Meghan Markle turned heads in a white cape and a white silky button-down underneath.
She accessorized her Balenciaga look with black pointed pumps, and knotted her hair in a sleek, slicked-back bun.