Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson hold crunch talks after King Charles’ harsh blow

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are believed to have been discussing a dramatic move to clarify their image amid Jeffrey Epstein controversy.
Last month, the Duchess of York sparked huge backlash as an old apology email from her to Epstein resurfaced in which Fergie called him “steadfast, generous and supreme friend.”
Meanwhile, Andrew has landed in new trouble as legal documents amid renewed investigation into Epstein files suggest that the duke may have flown with the late pedophile in 2000.
In addition to this, legal documents also include records of payments for massages for an “Andrew,” though it is unclear if it referred to him.
In the wake of these controversies, some inside sources have claimed that King Charles has instructed Andrew to stay “invisible” at future royal gatherings, including Christmas at Sandringham.
Now, Sarah and her ex-husband are holding discussions on how to clear their names in order to get back into royal fold.
A well-placed source told Closer magazine that "Sitting down together and addressing their critics head-on has been discussed."
They continued, "It’s all wretchedly unfair in their eyes and of course they’re terrified where it’s all headed. But at the same time they’re fighters who won’t give up and roll over."
"So they have to consider back-up options, especially as it seems they’re now un-hireable in so many circles," added the insider.
The tipster further claimed that "A tell-all does tick off a lot of boxes, it would be the perfect way to address the public and articulate exactly why they feel so hard done by."