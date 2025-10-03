Home / Royal

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson hold crunch talks after King Charles’ harsh blow

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew planning ‘dramatic’ move to clarify image amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |


Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are believed to have been discussing a dramatic move to clarify their image amid Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

Last month, the Duchess of York sparked huge backlash as an old apology email from her to Epstein resurfaced in which Fergie called him “steadfast, generous and supreme friend.”

Meanwhile, Andrew has landed in new trouble as legal documents amid renewed investigation into Epstein files suggest that the duke may have flown with the late pedophile in 2000.

In addition to this, legal documents also include records of payments for massages for an “Andrew,” though it is unclear if it referred to him.

In the wake of these controversies, some inside sources have claimed that King Charles has instructed Andrew to stay “invisible” at future royal gatherings, including Christmas at Sandringham.

Now, Sarah and her ex-husband are holding discussions on how to clear their names in order to get back into royal fold.

A well-placed source told Closer magazine that "Sitting down together and addressing their critics head-on has been discussed."

They continued, "It’s all wretchedly unfair in their eyes and of course they’re terrified where it’s all headed. But at the same time they’re fighters who won’t give up and roll over."

"So they have to consider back-up options, especially as it seems they’re now un-hireable in so many circles," added the insider.

The tipster further claimed that "A tell-all does tick off a lot of boxes, it would be the perfect way to address the public and articulate exactly why they feel so hard done by."

You Might Like:

Prince William shares heartfelt message after rare update on Princess Kate's health

Prince William shares heartfelt message after rare update on Princess Kate's health
The Prince of Wales dropped the touching update after sharing new update on Princess Kate's remission journey

Prince William seems to target King Charles with subtle dig

Prince William seems to target King Charles with subtle dig
The Prince of Wales lands a subtle dig at King Charles amid tension rumours

Royal Family welcomes new sovereign as monarch abdicates throne

Royal Family welcomes new sovereign as monarch abdicates throne
The Royal Family witnesses historic transition as the country transitions into new era of monarchy

Princess Beatrice breathes sigh of relief after Sarah Ferguson scandal

Princess Beatrice breathes sigh of relief after Sarah Ferguson scandal
The Princess of York received a good news after her mother the Duchess of York faced major loss

Prince William makes big statement on Kate Middleton's health after cancer

Prince William makes big statement on Kate Middleton's health after cancer
Prince William shares major update on Kate Middleton's post cancer journey

Kate Middleton reflects on her first ‘insightful’ visit to RAF Coningsby

Kate Middleton reflects on her first ‘insightful’ visit to RAF Coningsby
Princess Kate made her first visit to Royal Air Force Coningsby in her role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore

Prince William shares vision for monarchy as he addresses Harry's mistake

Prince William shares vision for monarchy as he addresses Harry's mistake
The Prince of Wales mentioned his younger brother's name in public for one of the first times in yea

Duchess Sophie undertakes important mission in Congo upon special request

Duchess Sophie undertakes important mission in Congo upon special request
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits the Democratic Republic of Congo for a pivotal mission as a global champion

King Willem, Queen Máxima make surprise stop at City Hall amid France trip

King Willem, Queen Máxima make surprise stop at City Hall amid France trip
King Willem, Queen Máxima receive warm welcome during their appearance at the Toulouse City Hall

Meghan Markle branded 'symbol of change' as UK officials await her return

Meghan Markle branded 'symbol of change' as UK officials await her return
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as senior Royals in 2020 and moved to the US

King Charles appears in high spirits in first appearance after ‘sad’ statement

King Charles appears in high spirits in first appearance after ‘sad’ statement
King Charles III steps out for key royal duty after emotional statement

Queen Letizia honours children's rights advocates at UNICEF Spain Awards 2025

Queen Letizia honours children's rights advocates at UNICEF Spain Awards 2025
The Queen of Spain attended the UNICEF Spain Awards 2025 as the organisation's Honorary President