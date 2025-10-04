Home / Royal

Princess Eugenie lands new role after Sarah Ferguson faced charity fallout

The Duchess of York was dropped by multiple organisations after the release of a 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Eugenie has been elevated to a new royal role less than two weeks after a wave of charities severed ties with her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

On Friday, the Princess of York was announced as a patron of a new charity.

Taking to Instagram account, Eugenie shared the exciting news that she is teaming up with Artswork - a charity "committed to empowering young people to lead, be changemakers and actively get involved and work within the arts and creative sector," according to its website.


Artswork also shared a new statement, saying, "We are thrilled to announce that Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie has become our new patron.”

The charity added, "Her support marks a significant moment in our mission to champion creativity and amplify the voices of children and young people.

"As a charity dedicated to empowering young lives through creativity, we’re so pleased to have Her Royal Highness join us in advocating for inclusive, creative opportunities that enable young people to make change happen,” they mentioned

The charity expressed, "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to nurturing talent, building confidence, and empowering young people to become the next generation of creative and cultural leaders.”

The statement concluded, "Stay tuned for more as we begin this exciting new chapter together. @princesseugenie".

Ton Princess Eugenie has been named patron of a new charity less than two weeks after her mother, the Duchess of York, was dropped by multiple organizations like Julia's House, the Teenage Cancer Trust, the Children's Literacy Charity, Prevent Breast Cancer, and the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, following the release of a 2011 email in which she called Jeffrey Epstein her “supreme friend.”

