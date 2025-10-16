Royal

Prince Andrew suffers new blow as his accuser drops spine-chilling claims

Virginia Giuffre' new memoir revealed her first alleged sexual encounter with Prince Andrew

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince Andrew faces fresh scrutiny as his accuser drops spine-chilling claims
Prince Andrew faces fresh scrutiny as his accuser drops spine-chilling claims

Prince Andrew is once again under fire after a new memoir dropped a bombshell allegation.

According to the excerpt of upcoming posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre, published on Wednesday, October 15, in The Guardian, she opened up about her first alleged sexual encounter with the Duke of York.

In her memoir, she shared that it lasted “less than a half hour,” and alleged that he “caressing my toes and licking my arches.”

"We disrobed and got in the tub, but didn’t stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed. He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches. That was a first for me, and it tickled. I was nervous he would want me to do the same to him. But I needn’t have worried. He seemed in a rush to have intercourse. Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour," she wrote.

She also revealed in the book that their third encounter happened during a shocking “orgy” with Jeffrey Epstein and multiple girls, all reportedly minors.

Giuffre detailed how Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly started offering her to influential figures, including Prince Andrew.

In the memoir, Giuffre recalled meeting Prince Andrew on March 10, 2001, sharing that Maxwell and Epstein went upstairs, signaling it was her turn with the prince, whom she described as friendly yet entitled — as if being with her was his birthright.

The accuser also alleged their second encounter took place in April 2001 at Epstein’s New York townhouse, while she said she can’t recall the third alleged meeting with Prince Andrew.

Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year at 41, made the sensational claims in an excerpt from Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.

Notably, the claims came after, Giuffre and Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount in her sexual assault lawsuit against the royal in 2022.

