Kensington Palace declines first official royal role offered to Prince Louis: Details

Prince Louis has already missed his first official role - offered to him at the age of seven.
Days after Kate Middleton made a surprising confession about her youngest son's unusual habit of collecting conkers at Kensington Palace, Louis received invite for an unusual role.
As per Telegraph's report, Louis has been offered to take the role of the honorary patron of the World Conker Championships.
Earlier this week, the spokesperson for the World Conker Championships, St John Burkett, told the aforementioned outlet about patron role offered to Louis, and were "excitedly awaiting a response".
"Like the many other organisations for which members of the Royal Family are patrons, we have charitable aims and have raised approaching £450,000 to help people living with sight loss," he said.
"We were so heartened to hear that Prince Louis is such a conkers fan and he would be the perfect honorary patron for our organisation. We would be delighted were his parents to accept our offer," John added.
However, Louis was forced to decline the offered role as his parents, Prince William and Kate think he still has years to become a working royal.
"We really appreciate the invite but currently Prince Louis is "conker-trating" on his studies," a palace spokesperson confirmed.
Kate Middleton spilled about Prince Louis cute obsession during her outing with US First Lady Melania Trump last month.
"We keep finding conkers in cupboards, in his bed – conkers everywhere!" told Catherine to a group of young scouts she met on her visit.