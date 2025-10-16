Royal

Kensington Palace declines first official royal role offered to Prince Louis: Details

Prince Louis has been reportedly offered his first official royal role at the age of seven

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Kensington Palace declines first official royal role offered to Prince Louis: Details
Kensington Palace declines first official royal role offered to Prince Louis: Details

Prince Louis has already missed his first official role - offered to him at the age of seven.

Days after Kate Middleton made a surprising confession about her youngest son's unusual habit of collecting conkers at Kensington Palace, Louis received invite for an unusual role.

As per Telegraph's report, Louis has been offered to take the role of the honorary patron of the World Conker Championships.

Earlier this week, the spokesperson for the World Conker Championships, St John Burkett, told the aforementioned outlet about patron role offered to Louis, and were "excitedly awaiting a response".

"Like the many other organisations for which members of the Royal Family are patrons, we have charitable aims and have raised approaching £450,000 to help people living with sight loss," he said.

"We were so heartened to hear that Prince Louis is such a conkers fan and he would be the perfect honorary patron for our organisation. We would be delighted were his parents to accept our offer," John added.

However, Louis was forced to decline the offered role as his parents, Prince William and Kate think he still has years to become a working royal.

"We really appreciate the invite but currently Prince Louis is "conker-trating" on his studies," a palace spokesperson confirmed.

Kate Middleton spilled about Prince Louis cute obsession during her outing with US First Lady Melania Trump last month.

"We keep finding conkers in cupboards, in his bed – conkers everywhere!" told Catherine to a group of young scouts she met on her visit.

You Might Like:

King Charles shares warm moment at emotional meeting with Brazilian leader

King Charles shares warm moment at emotional meeting with Brazilian leader
The British Monarch held an environmental gathering at St James's Palace on Wednesday

Prince Hussein pens heartfelt post after meeting William, Kate at Windsor

Prince Hussein pens heartfelt post after meeting William, Kate at Windsor
The Crown Prince Couple of Jordan, Hussein and Rajwa, visited the Prince and Princess of Wales during their UK trip

Prince Andrew suffers new blow as his accuser drops spine-chilling claims

Prince Andrew suffers new blow as his accuser drops spine-chilling claims
Virginia Giuffre' new memoir revealed her first alleged sexual encounter with Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle breaks silence after Signal Award win for podcast

Meghan Markle breaks silence after Signal Award win for podcast
Meghan Markle shares first statement after winning prestigious award for 'Confessions of a Female Founder'

Meghan Markle wins major award for podcast after Humanitarian honour

Meghan Markle wins major award for podcast after Humanitarian honour
The Duchess of Sussex secures Signal Award for her podcast 'Confessions of a Female Founder'

King Charles holds crucial talks with Fiji President at Buckingham Palace

King Charles holds crucial talks with Fiji President at Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles and Fiji's President's snap from their key meeting

Prince William, Princess Kate share sweet message after hosting royal couple

Prince William, Princess Kate share sweet message after hosting royal couple
Kate Middleton, Prince William host Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Princess Rajwa Al Hussein at Windsor Castle

Prince William, Jordanian Crown Prince visit RAF Benson without Kate Middleton

Prince William, Jordanian Crown Prince visit RAF Benson without Kate Middleton
The Prince and Princess of Wales paid unannounced trip to Northern Ireland earlier this week

Meghan Markle eyes powerful return to ‘global stage’ with surprising move

Meghan Markle eyes powerful return to ‘global stage’ with surprising move
Meghan Markle returns to spotlight with her apperance at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025 in DC

Meghan Markle talks about her 'sensational' royal exit at women summit

Meghan Markle talks about her 'sensational' royal exit at women summit
The Duchess of Sussex made surprise appearance at the Fortune's Women Summit in Washington without Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson sends heartbreaking message to Prince Andrew on her birthday

Sarah Ferguson sends heartbreaking message to Prince Andrew on her birthday
The Duchess of York marks her 79th birthday on October 15 as Prince Andrew - Jeffrey Epstein drama intensifies

Prince Mateen of Brunei, Anisha Isa melt hearts with romantic pregnancy reveal

Prince Mateen of Brunei, Anisha Isa melt hearts with romantic pregnancy reveal
The Sultan of Brunei's son married Anisha Isa Kalebic in a 10-day royal wedding in January 2024