Royal

Prince Hussein pens heartfelt post after meeting William, Kate at Windsor

The Crown Prince Couple of Jordan, Hussein and Rajwa, visited the Prince and Princess of Wales during their UK trip

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa had "pleasure" meeting Prince William and Princess Kate.

During their royal trip to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, October 15, the future King and Queen of Jordan visited the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle.

The visit marked a delightful day between the future monarchs and Queens of both Jordan and the UK.

Taking to Instagram after meeting the British Royals, Prince Hussein penned a heartfelt message on his and Princess Rajwa's behalf, reflecting on the engaging visit.

"It was a pleasure for Rajwa and myself to meet Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle today," wrote King Abdullah's elder son.

After exchanging greetings and spending time at Windsor Castle, King Charles's son gave Hussein a tour to Royal Air Force Benson, where the Jordanian prince got insights into its training program.

P.C. Instagram/alhusseinjo
P.C. Instagram/alhusseinjo

RAF Benson is a Royal Air Force station located at Benson, near Wallingford, in South Oxfordshire, England.

It primarily functions as a helicopter station, hosting aircraft as the Puma and training crews for military helicopter operations, and also serves as a significant station to support a range of UK and international missions, including search and rescue, transport, and humanitarian operations.

Expressing "honor" to join William at RAF Benson, the father of one penned, "An honour to join His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales on a visit to RAF Benson to learn more about its training programs."

Prince Hussein also shared an eye-catching video from the visit at Windsor.

