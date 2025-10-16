Royal

Prince William opens up on ‘losing a lot’ in emotional statement amid Harry rift

The Prince of Wales reveals one thing he can never let go of after ‘definitely losing a lot’ in the past years

  • By Sidra Khan
Prince William is reminiscing the happy, old days!

On Wednesday, October 15, the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton hosted the Jordanian Crown Prince Couple, Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Rajwa Al Hussein, at Windsor Castle.

After welcoming the foreign Royals and spending some time at the royal residence, Prince William gave Prince Hussein a tour of the RAF Benson, where he received his pilot training.

During the visit, the future King of the UK opened up about one skill he never wants to let go of after “losing a lot.”

When William met with former colleagues at RAF Benson, he was questioned if he still spent any time in the cockpit, to which he replied, “I do still fly, yeah – I keep my hours going. When you learn that skill set, you just don’t want it to go," GB News reported.

In a rare admission, the father of three stated, “I’ve definitely lost a lot of the skills I had, but I like to keep on top of my flying, keep doing it. And it’s my happy place, I love flying.”

“I miss the Search and Rescue – glory days. I miss the Sea King flying around, because when I hear it, that noise, as it flies past. We had obviously the US state visit the other day seven aircraft flying over. Sea King comes in, I was like ‘there she is’ that noise went straight to my heart,” he emotionally added.

Prince William’s emotional and nostalgic statement comes amid his ongoing rift with his younger brother, Prince Harry.

The duo has been on non-speaking terms since the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell claims and revelations about the Royal Family.

