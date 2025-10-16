Royal

King Charles shares warm moment at emotional meeting with Brazilian leader

The British Monarch held an environmental gathering at St James's Palace on Wednesday

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


King Charles shared a warm moment during an emotional meeting with a Brazilian indigenous leader.

On Wednesday, the British Monarch held an environmental gathering at St James's Palace where he assured a Brazilian indigenous leader “we’re doing our best” in an effort to combat climate issues.

At the gathering, the monarch met 93-year-old Chief Raoni Metuktire, who thanked him for championing awareness of Amazon deforestation, during a reception for the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance.

Expressing himself through an interpreter, Metuktire told King Chalres that he had been eager to meet him for a long time.

The leader shared a tender moment with Charles as he conveyed his gratitude for drawing attention to environmental challenges.

Charles responded with a sweet gesture as he patted Metuktire's shoulder during their warm exchange.

King Charles and Chief Raoni Metuktire met for the third time, following earlier encounters in the 1980s and in 2009.

At the event, Human rights advocate Bianca Jagger also briefly spoke with the King on the onging environmental issues.

Notably, the gathering at St James’s Palace was part of a daylong discussion on the link between nature and human health through the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance — an initiative Charles founded in 2020 to place nature at the core of economic planning.

