Queen Letizia embarks on solo Italy trip as King Felipe visits Peru

Queen Letizia has kicked off a solo trip to Italy as King Felipe attended a special event in Peru.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, October 16, the Spanish Royal Family dropped a delightful update about the Queen, sharing that she was in Rome to celebrate a major milestone at a key ceremony.
During her visit to Italy, the 53-year-old Queen, in her role as Special Ambassador for Nutrition of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), marked the 2025 World Food Day.
The event also celebrated milestone 80th anniversary of the organization.
At the ceremony, the mother of two delivered a powerful speech, thanking every single person who has helped FAO thrive over the past 80 years.
Following her appearance at the 80th anniversary event, Queen Letizia then held a special meeting with Spanish FAO workers and visited the Museum and food and Agriculture Network (FAO MuNe).
For the purposeful day, King Felipe’s wife wore a striking red suit with a gorgeous white shirt, and exuded regal charm in nude makeup and bold eyes.
To keep her appearance sophisticated, she let her brown locks cascade freely over her shoulders.
Queen Letizia’s visit to Rome comes after her husband, King Felipe VI, attended a key event in Peru, where he presided over the inauguration of the X International Congress of the Spanish Language (CILE).