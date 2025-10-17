Prince Harry makes confession about ‘loneliness’ after upsetting King Charles

Prince Harry has touched the subject of "loneliness" in rare conversation just days after upsetting King Charles.
On Thursday, October 16, The Duke of Sussex joined Movember - the leading global men’s health nonprofit to highlight the struggles of young men suffering in silence.
During the panel discussion with leading researchers, Harry spoke about the isolation men experience when they believe nobody will be able to understand what they are going through.
"The weight they carry isn’t uncommon. The biggest barrier is the belief that no one will understand," he said.
"Loneliness convinces you you’re the only one, which is rarely true," added the 41-year-old.
Harry - who founded The Invictus Games and has worked with veterans advocating for mental health added, "I found myself speaking to many veterans and sitting down with them I realized the silence is killing people,"
"Stamping out the stigma globally, we’ve come a long way. Access to therapy is still a massive problem," he added.
Just days before Prince Harry's solo appearance at Movember, inside sources claimed how Harry - once again, has affected his reconciliation efforts with Charles by redemanding UK security.
The source told Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop, "It's the same fight on repeat. Harry won't accept he's no longer entitled to taxpayer-funded protection. The King's exhausted."
They further claimed that the father of two allegedly wrote to the Home Office without informing the palace, and his father felt "betrayed".
"He thought they were rebuilding trust. Then Harry dragged everyone back into the drama," added the insider.
Meanwhile another courtier claimed, "Charles is furious. He can't change the rules, and Harry won't stop pushing."