Prince Andrew’s accuser’s family issues statement after he gives up his titles

The family of Virginia Giuffre shared the statement, hailing Prince Andrew's decision as 'victory'

  By Javeria Ahmed
Prince Andrew’s accuser’s family shared the first statement after the disgraced royal was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages amid the mounting scandal.

On Friday, the family of Virginia Giuffre shared the statement, hailing Andrew's decision as victory following years of accusing Prince Andrew of making deceptive statements.

The statement read, "We, the family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, believe that Prince Andrew's decision to give up his titles is vindication for our sister and survivors everywhere.”

It added, "This decisive action is a powerful step forward in our fight to bring Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's child sex-trafficking network to justice.”

Calling Prince Andrew’s move a ‘victory’ for Giuffre, her family said, "This moment serves as victory for Virginia, who consistently maintained, 'He knows what happened, I know what happened, and there's only one of us telling the truth, and I know that's me.'”

They concluded, "This is not just a victory for her, but for every single survivor of the horrific crimes perpetrated by Epstein and his co-conspirators."

The statement came after Prince Andrew was stripped of the title Duke of York, marking his full exit from royal life — though he remains a prince by birth.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is also understood to have dropped the Duchess of York title.

Prince Andrew took the decision amid increased pressure after continuing reports of his relationship with paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his late accuser Virginia Giuffre bombshell claims in her upcoming memoir.

