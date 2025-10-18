Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco embrace quiet honeymoon after glamorous wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are keeping things low-key after their lavish wedding, enjoying a private, understated honeymoon.
The Only Murder in the Building star and her husband enjoyed their married life with a simple yet sweet “little honeymoon” road trip.
As per PEOPLE, a source close to the couple revealed, "They loved their little honeymoon.”
The tipster went on to say, "They celebrated for days during their wedding and was on such a high. They really enjoyed slowing down, going on a road trip to explore and relax. They drove up the Cali coast and also visited Texas."
They shared, "It was perfect."
To note, the couple is currently celebrating the beginning of their new life after they tied the knot in a tented ceremony in California on Saturday, September 27.
The couple exchanged vows last month in a glamorous, celebrity-packed ceremony, both donning multiple Ralph Lauren looks, with their DJ, Mark Ronson, describing the night as ‘a lot of fun.’
Gomez wedding event was attended by A-lister including her costars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Ashley Park and Cara Delevingne, her Emilia Pérez costars Édgar Ramírez and Zoe Saldaña; and her former Wizards of Waverly Place costars Jennifer Stone, David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera.
The other notable guests at the nuptials were Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, SZA, Camila Cabello, Eric André, Finneas, Nina Dobrev, Maiara Walsh, Garrett Clayton, Sofia Carson, Paulina Char, and Tanya Rad.