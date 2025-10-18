Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco embrace quiet honeymoon after glamorous wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in a tented ceremony in California on September 27

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco embrace quiet honeymoon after glamorous wedding
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco embrace quiet honeymoon after glamorous wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are keeping things low-key after their lavish wedding, enjoying a private, understated honeymoon.

The Only Murder in the Building star and her husband enjoyed their married life with a simple yet sweet “little honeymoon” road trip.

As per PEOPLE, a source close to the couple revealed, "They loved their little honeymoon.”

The tipster went on to say, "They celebrated for days during their wedding and was on such a high. They really enjoyed slowing down, going on a road trip to explore and relax. They drove up the Cali coast and also visited Texas."

They shared, "It was perfect."

To note, the couple is currently celebrating the beginning of their new life after they tied the knot in a tented ceremony in California on Saturday, September 27.

The couple exchanged vows last month in a glamorous, celebrity-packed ceremony, both donning multiple Ralph Lauren looks, with their DJ, Mark Ronson, describing the night as ‘a lot of fun.’

Gomez wedding event was attended by A-lister including her costars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Ashley Park and Cara Delevingne, her Emilia Pérez costars Édgar Ramírez and Zoe Saldaña; and her former Wizards of Waverly Place costars Jennifer Stone, David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera.

The other notable guests at the nuptials were Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, SZA, Camila Cabello, Eric André, Finneas, Nina Dobrev, Maiara Walsh, Garrett Clayton, Sofia Carson, Paulina Char, and Tanya Rad.

You Might Like:

Daytime Emmys 2025: Drew Barrymore takes home her first award

Daytime Emmys 2025: Drew Barrymore takes home her first award
'The Drew Barrymore Show' garnered nine nominations at the Daytime Emmys 2025

Nicki Minaj blasts Kevin Federline amid explosive Britney Spears memoir drama

Nicki Minaj blasts Kevin Federline amid explosive Britney Spears memoir drama
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline parted ways in 2007 after four years of togetherness

Taylor Swift’s compassion shines as she makes major humanitarian move

Taylor Swift’s compassion shines as she makes major humanitarian move
The 'Lover' singer made a humanitarian move after her album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' reached new level of success

Nicole Kidman 'finds solace' after painful divorce from ex Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman 'finds solace' after painful divorce from ex Keith Urban
The 'Babygirl' actress and the 'Let It Roll' crooner parted ways in September after 19 years of marriage

Finneas teases exciting wedding details with fiancée Caudia Sulewski

Finneas teases exciting wedding details with fiancée Caudia Sulewski
Billie Eilish's brother opens up about planning future with his fiancée Claudia Sulewski

Kim Kardashian reveals intense prep for her role in 'All’s Fair'

Kim Kardashian reveals intense prep for her role in 'All’s Fair'
Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to ‘All’s Fair’ co-stars as she shines at L.A. premiere

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's new film 'The Drama' set for global premiere

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's new film 'The Drama' set for global premiere
'The Drama' is scheduled for release next year following a year of intense filming

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 full cast revealed: Trisha Paytas among 18 new faces

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 full cast revealed: Trisha Paytas among 18 new faces
Trisha Paytas confirmed to join Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney in 'Euphoria' Season 3

David Beckham pens sweet note after Victoria's docuseries premieres in NYC

David Beckham pens sweet note after Victoria's docuseries premieres in NYC
'Victoria Beckham' was premiered on Netflix earlier this month

Kim Kardashian outshines Kris Jenner with BOLD look at 'All's Fair' premiere

Kim Kardashian outshines Kris Jenner with BOLD look at 'All's Fair' premiere
Kim Kardashian turns heads in sculpted Schiaparelli gown alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor

Timothée Chalamet defeats Tom Cruise to win White Boy of the Year award

Timothée Chalamet defeats Tom Cruise to win White Boy of the Year award
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after receiving White Boy of the Year honour

Ryan Murphy crowns Kim Kardashian as 'lady Avenger' at 'All's Fair' premiere

Ryan Murphy crowns Kim Kardashian as 'lady Avenger' at 'All's Fair' premiere
Kim Kardashian's upcoming Hulu series, 'All's Fair,' is slated to be released in November this year