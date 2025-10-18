Entertainment

Taylor Swift's compassion shines as she makes major humanitarian move

  By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift has once again shown her generosity, making an incredible six-figure donation to support a young fan courageously battling cancer.

On Friday, the Lover singer made a humanitarian move, donating a $100,000 donation via GoFundMe to the parents of a 2-year-old girl named Lilah.

Lilah was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after suffering a seizure at just the age of 18 months.

The connection began last week when Katelynn uploaded a video to her ‘Stand with Lilah’ TikTok, where her 2-year-old could be seen watching Taylor Swift on her iPad and lovingly calling the Opalite hitmaker her “friend.”

In the caption of the October 8 video, Katelynn joked, "This might be my fault."

In a shared snippet the mom-of-two is pregnant with Lilah while attending Swift's Eras Tour.

"Lilah's name was originally going to be Willow," the proud mom continued, referencing Swift's 2020 track by the same name.

She added, "We were set on that name my whole pregnancy but ultimately ended on Lilah."

"I listened to Taylor my whole pregnancy and then birthed a mini Swiftie. Lilah loves Taylor’s music and during her cancer treatment she always found joy in it," Katelynn continued.

Lilah’s mom mentioned, "I hope Lilah gets through this diagnosis and gets to one day go to a Taylor Swift concert in person. I know she would love it."

In just over a week, Katelynn’s emotional clip seemingly caught Swift’s attention, prompting the singer to make a generous $100,000 contribution on GoFundMe.

"Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah!" she wrote as a touching message, adding, "Love, Taylor."

In a response video, shared on Friday, Katelynn said Swift’s donation would let them “just focus on being here with our girl.”

A video showed she and Lilah danced to Swift’s new track The Fate of Ophelia, with Lilah sweetly thanking Swift.

