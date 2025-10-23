Princess Beatrice’s husband shares family update amid Prince Andrew’s royal fallout

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi dropped a surprising update amid her father, Prince Andrew, facing mounting scrutiny and fresh controversy back in the U.K.
On Wednesday, Mozzi disclosed that he is in Malaysia as he posted a night view of Kuala Lumpur on his Instagram Story.
The skyline image showed the Exchange 106 tower in the Tun Razak Exchange district, which confirms the location as Kuala Lumpur.
However, it remains unclear whether Princess Beatrice accompanied him on the trip.
Notably, Mozzi, an English-born Italian property developer, frequently travels for work and has now flown to Malaysia for business.
Earlier this week, Princess Beatrice stepped out as she was spotted while driving into Royal Lodge in Windsor, which disclosed that she has remained in the UK this week.
Prior to this, Beatrice and her sister Eugenie kept a low profile as they skipped a prestigious event last weekend.
Mozzi’s trip came amid a tension in royal circles following Andrew announcing last week that he will no longer use his royal titles after discussions with King Charles.
On the same day, it was confirmed that Sarah Ferguson would also stop using the Duchess of York publicly.
Prince Andrew also faced the blow as a new report revealed that he has not paid rent on Royal Lodge since he signed a long lease in 2003 with the arrangement commonly described as a peppercorn rent.