Prince Andrew’s explicit preferences in one-night stands exposed

Amid mounting embarrassment and disgrace, Prince Andrew has once again made headlines for his shameful actions.
In his new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, author Andrew Lownie made bombshell claims, exposing the former Duke of York’s explicit preferences in one-night stands.
King Charles’s younger brother has long been tarnishing the reputation of the British Royal Family through his disgracing scandals and links to US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The Duke, who has also been accused of sexually abusing then-17-year-old Virginia Giuffre, urged everyone around him to find women he could date, which led to him sleeping with women “he didn’t realize were prostitutes,” claimed the writer.
Lownie also revealed that Andrew’s security officers were also involved, noting, “He would spy out an attractive ballerina at the Royal Ballet and then send his [PPO] … to invite her to meet the prince. Other variations included sending aides to invite girls to his table at [London nightclub] Chinawhite or come to his hotel suite when abroad.”
“Andrew’s staff often requested that attractive women be invited to events, with a private secretary specifying, ‘He likes blondes’ — to which one consul replied, ‘I’m a diplomat, not a pimp,’” exposed the author.
In his book, Lownie further revealed it was rumored that the father of two brought women with him and preferred staying in hotels for his one-night stands rather than the Royal Residence, as it gave him more independence in whom he saw.
“Stories are told of escorts, masquerading as professional women, being provided that he could pick up. His main interest was in the dancers rather than ballet itself. When he did attend, he insisted on choosing who would sit with him in the royal box,” he added.
Furthermore, Lownie penned, “The names were not given to the ENB,’ said the ballet official. ‘It was suspected they consisted of mistresses, one a yoga teacher, and various businessmen. The chairman was allowed in at the interval for a drink.”
Prince Andrew was last week forced to give up his royal titles over years of disgracing controversies.