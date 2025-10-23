Buckingham Palace breaks silence with big news after Giuffre memoir release

Royal

The British Royal Family has shared first update after Virginia Giuffre’s scathing memoir release.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, October 22, Buckingham Palace took to the Royal Family’s official handle to share a big news, announcing that King Charles and Queen Camilla have landed in the Holy See for their State Visit.

Their Majesties’ trip to the Vatican City is to celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year - a special year of grace and celebration, typically occurring every 25 years to mark a time of spiritual renewal, forgiveness, and reconciliation.

In the post, the palace shared, “The King and Queen have arrived for their State Visit to the Holy See.”

They also shared key points from the King and Queen’s high-profile upcoming engagements, noting that this will be the first time Their Majesties will meet Pope Leo XIV since his installation.

“The visit will mark a significant moment in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England, of which His Majesty is Supreme Governor,” the Royals noted, adding, “It will recognise the ecumenical work the two churches have undertaken and reflect the Jubilee year's theme of walking together as 'Pilgrims of Hope.’”

In the update, they further shared that King Charles and Queen Camilla last visited the Holy See earlier this year, where they had a private meeting with Pope Francis, shortly before he passed away.

Notably, this update from Buckingham Palace comes a day after Prince Andrew’s late accuser, Virginia Giuffre’s, scathing tell-all posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, was released on Tuesday, October 21.

In the memoir, the former Duke of York’s victim detailed her first encounter with him and also bombshell truths about Jeffrey Epstein’s wrongdoings.

