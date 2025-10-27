Royal

Zara Tindall makes first public appearance with daughter Mia amid Mike Tindall crisis

Princess Anne's daughter stepped out with her eldest daughter, Mia, amid family crisis buzz

Zara Tindall and her daughter Mia were all smiles at Cheltenham as they made a rare appearance together amid Mike Tindall crisis buzz with the firm.

On Saturday, the equestrian stepped out with her eldest daughter, Mia, at Cheltenham Racecourse for the Showcase Meeting, which marks the start of the 202526 National Hunt season.

Princess Anne’s daughter attended the event at the Gloucestershire venue, accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter, for the opening of the new equestrian calendar.

A seasoned equestrian, Zara is no stranger to the racing circuit and even took home a silver medal at the 2012 London Games.

Zara kept her look classic yet polished in a caramel-toned Hobbs coat cinched at the waist, paired with a soft brown turtleneck sweater.

She paired the look with Fairfax & Favor knee-high boots, a matching crossbody bag, brown leather gloves, and a velvet headband from Camilla Rose Millinery.

Meanwhile, Mia kept it casual in a black-and-white striped sweater paired with dark denim jeans and sturdy black boots.

She completed her look with a shoulder bag similar to her mother’s and appeared poised and at ease throughout the day.

The pair’s appearance at Cheltenham is one of only a handful of public outings for the Tindall children.

Zara and her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall, generally keep their three children, Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four, out of the public eye.

Their outing came after the reports revealed that Mike may clash with Prince William, Princess Kate and Princess Anne over his role in launching R360, a controversial breakaway rugby league.

