Prince Harry's rare talent revealed in exciting new video shared by Meghan Markle


Meghan Markle officially kicked off Halloween season with Prince Harry!

The Duchess of Sussex surprised fans by offering a peek into Harry’s rare talent as the family of four team up for pumpkin picking and carving.

In an exciting new timelapse video – created and shared by Meghan on her Instagram stories just days before Halloween, The Duke of Sussex could be seen carving eyes and mouth in a giant pumpkin.

Clad in a grey hoodie and blue denim, Harry was seen fully indulged in pumpkin carving - letting the beaded bracelets in his right wrist do all the talking.

The father of four was not alone as he was accompanied by his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for an outing at a giant pumpkin patch.

In another Instagram reel, the As Ever founder offered delightful glimpses into her family's "Happy Sunday" as they head out for pumpkin picking for Halloween.

The video kicked off with large rows of squashes being protected by a giant scarecrow.

It further featured a short clip of Archie running across what appeared to be a corn maze.

Much to everyone's surprise, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland was also featured in a brief clip included in the reel.

