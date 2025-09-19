Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster laugh off split rumors during new airport outing

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are putting on a united front after recent speculation that their relationship had been under strain.
On Thursday, September 18, the high-profile couple was seen together for the first time in several months as they arrived together at Laguardia Airport, New York.
During the appearance, the Wolverine star and Foster were seen joking and laughing while making their way through the arrival’s terminal, luggage in tow
The Younger alum appeared in high spirits as she wore a yellow cardigan, grey sweater and jeans.
She completed her airport look with a woven shoulder bag and blue sandals, radiating elegance and sophistication.
Meanwhile, Jackman looked dapper in a navy jacket, blue polo shirt and jeans which he paired with dark sneakers.
The 56-year-old actor covered his face beneath a baseball cap and black face mask, attempting to fly under the radar.
At one point, Jackman was seen chatting on the phone and raising an arm, trying to grab the attention of a nearby taxi.
The couple was last seen together in May, leading to speculations about their high-profile romance as it was previously said to be weathering a rough patch due to public scrutiny.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, who first became friends in the early 2000s, have been romantically linked since January 2025.