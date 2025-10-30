Royal

King Charles expresses ‘deep sadness’ in official note after Harry’s podcast

The British monarch releases official statement after estranged son, Prince Harry’s appearance on Hasan Minhaj’s podcast

  • By Sidra Khan
King Charles has opened up about his “deep sadness” in an emotional statement.

Hours after Prince Harry made an appearance on Hasan Minhaj’s Doesn’t Know podcast, the British monarch took to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, October 29, to release an official statement.

In the message on his and Queen Camilla’s behalf, the King expressed grief over the catastrophic damage occurred in Jamaica and across the Caribbean due to Hurricane Melissa.

“My wife and I have been deeply concerned and profoundly saddened to see the catastrophic damage caused by the ferocity of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and across the Caribbean. As we continue to follow the situation closely, our anxious thoughts are with all those who have been so cruelly affected by this awful storm. Above all, our most heartfelt sympathy is with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have tragically lost their lives,” read the statement.

His Majesty expressed deep admiration for everyone involved, especially those who showed courage in such a difficult situation.

He also praised the emergency services, frontline workers, and volunteers for their brave and tireless efforts to support rescue and recovery across the island.

“This most dreadful of record-breaking storms reminds us of the increasingly urgent need to restore the balance and harmony of Nature for the sake of all those whose lives and livelihoods may have been shattered by this heartbreaking disaster,” the message added.

The father of two concluded the message, writing, “Our special prayers are with you all... Charles R.”

During his appearance on Minhaj’s podcast, Prince Harry opened up on his US citizenship plans, parenting and digital safety, life in the US, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX beef, and also a statement from his 2023 memoir, Spare.

