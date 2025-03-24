NewJeans shocks fans with hiatus news: 'We have no regrets'

NewJeans also known as NJZ have given their fans a heartbreaking news while performing at ComplexCon.
On Sunday, March 23, 2025, the group performed an unreleased song Pitstop in Hong Kong, marking their first performance since they re-branding in February 2024.
After wrapping their set, the girl group addressed their ongoing legal feud with former label ADOR, as the company was authorised an injunction to prohibit NewJeans from pursuing independent activities on March 21, 2025.
Addressing the festival's crowd, the group shared, "We have decided to stop all activities for the time being in accordance with the court ruling. It wasn't an easy decision but a necessary one."
The ruling restrict them from operating as band without ADOR's explicit permission.
Related: K-pop band NewJeans confirm departure after conflict with agency
Minji, the leader of the group, added, "we knew this wouldn't be easy from the start, we will continue to voice our opinion while respecting the court's decision and the process. We have no regrets."
While discussing the decision to part ways with the label, member of the group, Hyein noted, "Some people may think staying would have been better for us, but this was about protecting ourselves, we believe we will come back stronger and do not regret our decision."
Promising the group's return, the 20-year-old continued, "Please don't see this as the end - we will return, and when we do, we want to meet you again with bright, smiling faces."
Following the court order, ADOR and NewJeans are set to continue their legal battle as the company lawsuit against the group to verify the validily of their contracts is still ongoing.
Related: EXO's Xiumin gears for first solo comeback in three years
Notably, the lawsuit was filed after NewJeans announced that they are terminating contract with the label on November 28, 2024, in an emergency press conference.