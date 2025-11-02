Prince Harry, Meghan Markle embrace Halloween spirit with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating Halloween to the fullest with their little gang!
In a heartwarming new update shared by Page Six, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – were photographed embracing the Halloween spirit in a rare fun outing.
The photos shared by the outlet showed the couple walking door to door in Santa Barbara, California, with their kids to celebrate the spooky holiday on Friday, October 31.
For the Halloween celebration, Prince Archie was adorably dressed as an ant, while Princess Lilibet lit up the holiday in a shimmering green firefly costume.
Meghan Markle was spotted in a black shirt and sweatpants, paired with what seemed to be a rainbow butterfly cape.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry kept it casual in a black polo and jeans.
The photos showed the Duke carrying two bottles of an unidentified beverage, while Markle held a stemless wine glass.
The photo agency explained that it’s a neighborhood tradition for children to collect candy while adults enjoy a glass of wine.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – who tied the knot in 2018 – share two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
The couple has been settled in Montecito after leaving the UK.