Prince Harry, Meghan Markle divided on future ties with Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have retained their titles amid storm of scandals

  • By Hania Jamil
Trouble in paradise, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have different approaches when it comes to their future bond with princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

With Andrew Mountbatten Windsor being no longer a prince and drowning in scandals and alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Harry is said to be "very concerned" about his cousins.

According to a statement from King Charles' office, the 65-year-old will now be referred to as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and has also received an official notice to vacate Royal Lodge. 

The fallout has left their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, who will retain their titles, caught in the crossfire.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe shared that Harry would be feeling quite sympathetic towards his cousins, who have always had a "massive soft spot" for him. 

"Harry has always been close to Beatrice and Eugenie," said Duncan. "They didn't see a massive amount of each other growing up because they didn't live very close to each other, but they'd always get together for Christmas at Sandringham."

However, his wife, Meghan Markle, would feel a bit different about the whole situation. 

Explaining the Duchess' concerns, Duncan added, "With Meghan, there’s a divide there. The Jeffrey Epstein situation is hugely sensitive, especially in America, and of course Epstein, [disgraced film producer] Harvey Weinstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were photographed together at Beatrice's 18th birthday."

While Meghan, being media conscious, is said to keep her distance from Andrew's daughters, she might not be able to stop Harry from "privately supporting them, but they will be on very different pages."

However, Duncan admitted that the Sussexes are not planning on having any association with Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

