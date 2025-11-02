Prince William, Princess Kate settle into forest lodge with their three kids

Prince William and Princess Kate have officially settled into a new royal residence, Forest Lodge, marking a fresh chapter for the Wales family.
As per The Telegraph, the Prince and Princess of Wales have moved to Forest Lodge in Windsor with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Kate and William's move was first revealed in August, when a Kensington Palace spokesperson told PEOPLE, “The Wales family will be relocating later this year.”
To note, in 2001, Forest Lodge underwent a £1.5 million ($2 million) restoration to preserve its historic features, including marble fireplaces and Venetian windows.
The reports indicated William personally funded the property and renovations. Planning documents filed in June detail minor updates, while the family — along with their dog Orla — previously resided at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.
"The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagement," HELLO!'s online royal correspondent Danielle Stacey shared when the news first broke.
Stacey added, "Upsizing Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."
The move to Windsor brought the family closer to Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
Their new home, Forest Lodge, marks a fresh start after challenging years — from Queen Elizabeth’s passing in 2022 to the cancer diagnoses of both King Charles and Princess Kate, who shared in January that she is now in remission.