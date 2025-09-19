Iga Swiatek hit with unexpected trouble ahead of Korea Open quarterfinal

After a disappointing US Open, where Iga Swiatek was beaten by Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinal, the Polish tennis player has been giving her all in the Korea Open.
However, she ran into an unexpected challenged after her Seoul quarterfinal match against Barbora Krejcikova was cancelled on Friday, September 19, due to heavy rain.
So far, Swiatek has had a thrilling journey in South Korea, as she defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-3 6-2 in her first-ever match in Seoul on Thursday.
As the players were gearing up for the quarterfinal, it was clear from the start of the day that the conditions would not be favourable for any player.
Following a couple of persistent rains, the organisers pushed the Swiatek and Krejcikova match for Saturday, as well as the Clara Tauson and Maya Joint match.
The world No. 2 started her Seoul journey with a win and shared a special message for the city, as she recalled that her father Tomasz, a former rower, competed at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
"The Olympics in 1988 were the highlight of his career, and he's been telling us stories about it since me and my sister were kids. So I'm happy to explore this city -- he's been talking about being here as a great adventure."
She added, "I play a different sport, but still we're at the Olympic venue and I'm surprised by how the whole city is still appreciating the Olympic tradition."
"It's great, because this event is the best the world has in any area. Playing here for sure is an honor, and maybe next year my dad will come!" the six-time Grand Slam champion said.
Another quarterfinal between second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and unseeded German player Ella Seidel has also been rescheduled for Saturday.