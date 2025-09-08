Princess Madeleine of Sweden celebrates vibrant Tivoli Day in Stockholm 

Sweden's Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland is witnessing a traditional event in Stockholm.
The 43-year-old Swedish royal family member visited the communal festivities at Gröna Lund on Sunday, September 7, to participate in the annual celebrations.
Shortly after a day of Her Royal Highness' tour, the Royal Family released the vibrant photos of the royal event on their official Instagram account on Monday, September 8.
"Yesterday, My Big Time's Protector Princess Madeleine attended My Big Day's 'tivoli day' at Gröna Lund in Stockholm," they stated the caption.
The Swedish Royal Family continued explaining, "300 children with serious diseases and diagnoses had travelled to Stockholm with their families to go to the fair. During two hours, the children had the opportunity to go to all the attractions in a park that was open just to them."
As per the media tabloids, the event aims to celebrate children and is part of her philanthropic work as the foundation's patron.
For the outing, Madeleine sported a full-sleeved coat which she effortlessly paired with matching pants and a white shirt.
The Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland has been serving as the foundation's patron alongside her father-in-law, King Carl XVI Gustaf.
However, neither the 79-year-old Swedish monarch nor her husband, Christopher O'Neill, joined her in this royal engagement.