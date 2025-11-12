Sabrina Carpenter to captivate in enchanting ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical

The showgirl is now gearing up to step into the magical world of musical!
On Tuesday, November 11, Rolling Stone reported about Sabrina Carpenter’s thrilling upcoming venture, sharing that she is set to star in Universal Picture’s new musical adaption.
Besides starring in the exciting new project, the Espresso crooner is also set to produce the as-yet-untitled film.
According to the outlet, the forthcoming film is based on Lewis Carroll’s whimsical 1865 children’s novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.
While much of the details are still under wraps, it has been shared that Lorene Scafaria – known for writing and directing Jennifer Lopez starring crime movie Hustlers – will pen the storyline and direct the film.
Meanwhile, joining the Man’s Best Friend singer in producing the new project will be Marc Platt through his Marc Platt Productions, and Leslie Morgenstein & Elysa Koplovitz Dutton through Alloy Entertainment.
Notably, Alice in Wonderland-inspired upcoming film will be Carpenter’s first time headlining a major studio film, marking a milestone moment in her career.
The 26-year-old’s new venture comes on the heels of six 2026 Grammy nominations for her upbeat seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend.
As per some sources, the film is Sabrina Carpenter’s passion project that she pitched to the studios a year ago, with producers and Scafaria joining later.