Entertainment

Ana de Armas finds new love after Tom Cruise split?

Ana de Armas sparks romance rumours after Tom Cruise split

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Ana de Armas finds new love after Tom Cruise split?
Ana de Armas finds new love after Tom Cruise split?

Ana de Armas was spotted enjoying time with a new, handsome companion following reports of her split from Tom Cruise.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the Ballerina star was pictured in Los Angeles while enjoying a shopping trip along with a hunky man at her side.

It is revealed by the outlet that the dark haired figure was Marcelo Valente, who is a partner at the venture capital firm Babel Venture.

During the outing, the Deep Water star looked in a good spirit as she shared some sweet smiles with Marcelo.

However, the status of their potential relationship has not been publicly confirmed

Ana and Marcelo kept things mostly casual on their LA outing, with Marcelo briefly touching her arm as they walked her dog.

The pair later visited a home decor store, reportedly browsing wallpapers.

For the outing, Ana sported a double denim ensemble with a light-blue jacket, baggy jeans, and a white V-neck T-shirt.

The Blonde star finished her look with white-and-gray trainers and chunky black sunglasses, while Marcelo wore a white windbreaker, navy shorts, a dark shirt, and gray-and-black sneakers.

Ana appears to be moving forward after her rumored split from Tom Cruise, 63, which sources described as “uncomfortable” last month, though neither has publicly confirmed it.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash split buzz with low-key romantic move

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash split buzz with low-key romantic move
‘Wicked’ stars Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are speculated to have broken up

Kylie Jenner sets record straight on Timothée Chalamet breakup rumours

Kylie Jenner sets record straight on Timothée Chalamet breakup rumours
Kylie Jenner subtly addresses Timothée Chalamet split reports with heartfelt move

Sabrina Carpenter to captivate in enchanting ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical

Sabrina Carpenter to captivate in enchanting ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical
The ‘Manchild’ singer is set to lead Universal’s magical musical inspired by Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Celebrity deaths in 2025: Stars who left the fans mourning this year

Celebrity deaths in 2025: Stars who left the fans mourning this year
From the prince of darkness to a young South Korean actress, the world has suffered a great deal of loss in 2025

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ team clarifies prison call & reveals his work duties

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ team clarifies prison call & reveals his work duties
The disgraced music mogul is now at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey

Katy Perry unveils delicate new tattoo amid Justin Trudeau whirlwind romance

Katy Perry unveils delicate new tattoo amid Justin Trudeau whirlwind romance
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker debuts an adorably ink as romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heats up

Jimmy Kimmel mourns death of his longtime friend Cleto Escobedo III

Jimmy Kimmel mourns death of his longtime friend Cleto Escobedo III
Cleto Escobedo III, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' bandleader has died at the age of 59 on Tuesday

Jonathan Bailey reveals secret companion behind his life-changing milestone

Jonathan Bailey reveals secret companion behind his life-changing milestone
The 'Bridgerton' star will appear in much-awaited film, 'Wicked: For Good'

'The Hunting Wives' star Brittany Snow engaged to boyfriend Hunter Moreno?

'The Hunting Wives' star Brittany Snow engaged to boyfriend Hunter Moreno?
Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno were first romantically linked in October last year

Michael Duarte, known as 'FoodWithBearHands' dies in 'horrible accident'

Michael Duarte, known as 'FoodWithBearHands' dies in 'horrible accident'
The US food influencer met a 'horrible accident' while travelling in Texas

Oscar nominee star Sally Kirkland dies at 84 after brief battle with dementia

Oscar nominee star Sally Kirkland dies at 84 after brief battle with dementia
Sally Kirkland earned Oscar nomination for her remarkable performance in her popular film, 'Anna'

Jimmy Kimmel makes striking return after sudden cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel makes striking return after sudden cancellation
The American host was previously pulled off air after his controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination