Ana de Armas finds new love after Tom Cruise split?

Ana de Armas was spotted enjoying time with a new, handsome companion following reports of her split from Tom Cruise.
On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the Ballerina star was pictured in Los Angeles while enjoying a shopping trip along with a hunky man at her side.
It is revealed by the outlet that the dark haired figure was Marcelo Valente, who is a partner at the venture capital firm Babel Venture.
During the outing, the Deep Water star looked in a good spirit as she shared some sweet smiles with Marcelo.
However, the status of their potential relationship has not been publicly confirmed
Ana and Marcelo kept things mostly casual on their LA outing, with Marcelo briefly touching her arm as they walked her dog.
The pair later visited a home decor store, reportedly browsing wallpapers.
For the outing, Ana sported a double denim ensemble with a light-blue jacket, baggy jeans, and a white V-neck T-shirt.
The Blonde star finished her look with white-and-gray trainers and chunky black sunglasses, while Marcelo wore a white windbreaker, navy shorts, a dark shirt, and gray-and-black sneakers.
Ana appears to be moving forward after her rumored split from Tom Cruise, 63, which sources described as “uncomfortable” last month, though neither has publicly confirmed it.