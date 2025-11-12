Real reason Harry, Meghan’s snaps were wiped from Kris Jenner's birthday post

In a surprising new twist, reason behind Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s decision to delete Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photos from the mother of six’s 70th birthday carousel has been revealed.
Over the weekend, the 70-year-old American socialite celebrated her milestone birthday with a star-studded James Bond-themed party, which featured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex among other A-list guests.
Just a day after hosting the glamorous evening, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner took to their respective social media handles to drop carousel of photos from the glitzy event, which also included their snaps with the estranged royal couple.
However, hours later, fans spotted that the mother-daughter duo had wiped out their photos with Harry and Meghan from their carousels, igniting buzz online.
According to TMZ, the reason behind Kim and Kris’s shocking move could be the UK’s Remembrance Day being on Sunday, when the photos were shared.
“They thought it might be better to delete the images rather than push something that could get picked up and misconstrued across the pond,” an insider told the outlet.
It is worth noting that shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash, the Duchess of Sussex faced heavy online backlash for not wearing a poppy alongside the Duke to mark the solemn occasion.