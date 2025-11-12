Royal

Real reason Harry, Meghan’s snaps were wiped from Kris Jenner's birthday post

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner recently sparked buzz by removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photos from Kris’ 70th birthday gallery

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Real reason Harry, Meghan’s snaps were wiped from Kris Jenners birthday post
Real reason Harry, Meghan’s snaps were wiped from Kris Jenner's birthday post

In a surprising new twist, reason behind Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s decision to delete Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photos from the mother of six’s 70th birthday carousel has been revealed.

Over the weekend, the 70-year-old American socialite celebrated her milestone birthday with a star-studded James Bond-themed party, which featured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex among other A-list guests.

Just a day after hosting the glamorous evening, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner took to their respective social media handles to drop carousel of photos from the glitzy event, which also included their snaps with the estranged royal couple.

However, hours later, fans spotted that the mother-daughter duo had wiped out their photos with Harry and Meghan from their carousels, igniting buzz online.

According to TMZ, the reason behind Kim and Kris’s shocking move could be the UK’s Remembrance Day being on Sunday, when the photos were shared.

“They thought it might be better to delete the images rather than push something that could get picked up and misconstrued across the pond,” an insider told the outlet.

It is worth noting that shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash, the Duchess of Sussex faced heavy online backlash for not wearing a poppy alongside the Duke to mark the solemn occasion.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Charles, Queen Camilla overcome with emotion at solemn ceremony

King Charles, Queen Camilla overcome with emotion at solemn ceremony
The British Monarch and the Queen Consort of Britain were moved to tears at sombre event in Windsor

Prince William surprises Robert Irwin with special message on ‘DWTS’

Prince William surprises Robert Irwin with special message on ‘DWTS’
The Prince of Wales showed his support to wildlife presenters on 'Dancing with the Stars' Australia

Meghan Markle posts Prince Harry’s iconic military moment in Veterans Day tribute

Meghan Markle posts Prince Harry’s iconic military moment in Veterans Day tribute
The Duchess of Sussex pays a heartfelt tribute to veterans on Remembrance Day 2025

Kate Middleton wins hearts during solemn Armistice Day service

Kate Middleton wins hearts during solemn Armistice Day service
The Princess of Wales attended the Armistice Day ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sidelined by shocking Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner's move

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sidelined by shocking Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner's move
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash, hosted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Beverly Hills mansion

What Kate asked 100-year-old veteran after her Armistice Day ceremony debut

What Kate asked 100-year-old veteran after her Armistice Day ceremony debut
The Princess of Wales attended the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum's Armed Forces Memorial

Prince William hails Kate Middleton's debut at Armistice Day ceremony

Prince William hails Kate Middleton's debut at Armistice Day ceremony
The Princess of Wales attends first Armistice Day today at the National Memorial Arboretum

Princess Eugenie's husband wins huge support amid Andrew troubles

Princess Eugenie's husband wins huge support amid Andrew troubles
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie tied the knot in 2018 and share two sons, August and Ernest

Andrew to receive new title soon? Here’s what late Queen’s will suggests

Andrew to receive new title soon? Here’s what late Queen’s will suggests
Andrew was stripped of all his Royal titles last month amid renewed scrutiny into his links with Jeffrey Epstein

Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton lead tributes to mark 2025 Armistice Day

Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton lead tributes to mark 2025 Armistice Day
Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla are taking part in the annual 2025 Armistice Day commemorations

Buckingham Palace shares sweet message after Prince Harry slams UK publisher

Buckingham Palace shares sweet message after Prince Harry slams UK publisher
Royal Family releases heartfelt message after Prince Harry's legal team accuses UK publication of evidence leak

Princess Anne joins royal family for solemn Remembrance Day tributes

Princess Anne joins royal family for solemn Remembrance Day tributes
King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry also paid a moving tribute to the brave heroes on Remembrance Day