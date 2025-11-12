Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence mingles with Kylie, Kendall Jenner after criticizing Kourtney Kardashian

'The Hunger Games' starlet along with 'The Kardashians' stars spotted at a VIP dinner held at the Dior flagship store

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Jennifer Lawrence mingles with Kylie, Kendall Jenner after criticizing Kourtney Kardashian
Jennifer Lawrence mingles with Kylie, Kendall Jenner after criticizing Kourtney Kardashian

Jennifer Lawrence shared laughs and warm moments with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, days after publicly calling out Kourtney Kardashian as “annoying,” during a star-studded outing.

On Tuesday, The Hunger Games starlet along with Kylie and Kendall Jenner spotted at a VIP dinner held at the Dior flagship store in Beverly Hills.

During the outing, Lawrence was spotted in a soft smile as she posed for photos with the The Kardashians stars, both of whom matched her in all black.

For the outing, the Passengers star served looks in a black long-sleeve blouse with a bow tied around her neck.

She paired her top with a black textured skirt featuring layers of fabric resembling leaves or scales.

Kylie showed off her legs in a sleeveless, slightly ruched dress, wearing her dark hair tied back and black heels.

On the other hand, Kendall smiled brightly in an off-the-shoulder bodycon dress with a shimmering satin scarf around her neck.

Notably, the meet-up came after the No hard Feelings star labeled Kourtney Kardashian “annoying.”

During an interview with Vanity Fair to promote their new film Die My Love, Lawrence took a lie detector test with co-star Robert Pattinson.

She revealed Khloé as her favorite Kardashian and confessed that Kourtney “is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts.”

Lawrence explained, “Because everything has to be an announcement. It’s like, you know, ‘I’m not going to wear outfits anymore.’ Like, just wear whatever you want. Don’t make an announcement about it.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson’s film Die My Love is currently in cinemas. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash split buzz with low-key romantic move

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash split buzz with low-key romantic move
‘Wicked’ stars Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are speculated to have broken up

Kylie Jenner sets record straight on Timothée Chalamet breakup rumours

Kylie Jenner sets record straight on Timothée Chalamet breakup rumours
Kylie Jenner subtly addresses Timothée Chalamet split reports with heartfelt move

Ana de Armas finds new love after Tom Cruise split?

Ana de Armas finds new love after Tom Cruise split?
Ana de Armas sparks romance rumours after Tom Cruise split

Sabrina Carpenter to captivate in enchanting ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical

Sabrina Carpenter to captivate in enchanting ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical
The ‘Manchild’ singer is set to lead Universal’s magical musical inspired by Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Celebrity deaths in 2025: Stars who left the fans mourning this year

Celebrity deaths in 2025: Stars who left the fans mourning this year
From the prince of darkness to a young South Korean actress, the world has suffered a great deal of loss in 2025

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ team clarifies prison call & reveals his work duties

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ team clarifies prison call & reveals his work duties
The disgraced music mogul is now at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey

Katy Perry unveils delicate new tattoo amid Justin Trudeau whirlwind romance

Katy Perry unveils delicate new tattoo amid Justin Trudeau whirlwind romance
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker debuts an adorably ink as romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heats up

Jimmy Kimmel mourns death of his longtime friend Cleto Escobedo III

Jimmy Kimmel mourns death of his longtime friend Cleto Escobedo III
Cleto Escobedo III, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' bandleader has died at the age of 59 on Tuesday

Jonathan Bailey reveals secret companion behind his life-changing milestone

Jonathan Bailey reveals secret companion behind his life-changing milestone
The 'Bridgerton' star will appear in much-awaited film, 'Wicked: For Good'

'The Hunting Wives' star Brittany Snow engaged to boyfriend Hunter Moreno?

'The Hunting Wives' star Brittany Snow engaged to boyfriend Hunter Moreno?
Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno were first romantically linked in October last year

Michael Duarte, known as 'FoodWithBearHands' dies in 'horrible accident'

Michael Duarte, known as 'FoodWithBearHands' dies in 'horrible accident'
The US food influencer met a 'horrible accident' while travelling in Texas

Oscar nominee star Sally Kirkland dies at 84 after brief battle with dementia

Oscar nominee star Sally Kirkland dies at 84 after brief battle with dementia
Sally Kirkland earned Oscar nomination for her remarkable performance in her popular film, 'Anna'