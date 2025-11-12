Jennifer Lawrence mingles with Kylie, Kendall Jenner after criticizing Kourtney Kardashian

Jennifer Lawrence shared laughs and warm moments with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, days after publicly calling out Kourtney Kardashian as “annoying,” during a star-studded outing.
On Tuesday, The Hunger Games starlet along with Kylie and Kendall Jenner spotted at a VIP dinner held at the Dior flagship store in Beverly Hills.
During the outing, Lawrence was spotted in a soft smile as she posed for photos with the The Kardashians stars, both of whom matched her in all black.
For the outing, the Passengers star served looks in a black long-sleeve blouse with a bow tied around her neck.
She paired her top with a black textured skirt featuring layers of fabric resembling leaves or scales.
Kylie showed off her legs in a sleeveless, slightly ruched dress, wearing her dark hair tied back and black heels.
On the other hand, Kendall smiled brightly in an off-the-shoulder bodycon dress with a shimmering satin scarf around her neck.
Notably, the meet-up came after the No hard Feelings star labeled Kourtney Kardashian “annoying.”
During an interview with Vanity Fair to promote their new film Die My Love, Lawrence took a lie detector test with co-star Robert Pattinson.
She revealed Khloé as her favorite Kardashian and confessed that Kourtney “is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts.”
Lawrence explained, “Because everything has to be an announcement. It’s like, you know, ‘I’m not going to wear outfits anymore.’ Like, just wear whatever you want. Don’t make an announcement about it.”
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson’s film Die My Love is currently in cinemas.