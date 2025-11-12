King Charles honours Princess Anne’s dedication to duties with special video

Princess Anne’s dedication to her commitments and duties has once again gotten a royal seal of approval.
On Tuesday, November 11, King Charles took to the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family to honour his only sister’s contribution to the monarchy, sharing a special video showing her recent series of engagements in Australia.
The 75-year-old princess, who began her high-profile four-day visit to Australia over the weekend with husband Sir Tim Laurence, carried out multiple duties during her stay in the country.
Sharing about Anne’s engagements, Buckingham Palace noted, “The Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, has spent the last four days in Australia to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals.”
They added, “As Colonel-in-Chief, Her Royal Highness attended Services of Remembrance in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, where she spent time with serving troops, veterans, and their families.”
Accompanying the caption was a delightful video, showing glimpses from King Charles’s sister’s high-profile appearances.
The clip also played Anne’s powerful speech in the background, in which she said, “Remember courage and endurance, remember allies mates side by side, remember the call to arms and the loved ones lift behind, remember the carnage and horror of war, and those who returned forever changed.”
She continued, “But above all, we remember the sacrifices made in the hope of peace and a better world, a hope dear to our hearts and a hope we strive for today.”
The British Royal Family marked the 2025 Remembrance Day with multiple events.