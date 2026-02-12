News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William rep issues first statement on Earthshot’s rare ink with Epstein

Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards spokesperson has broken silence on one of their donors, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem's link with Jeffrey Epstein.

In a newly released batch of Epstein files from the US Department of Justice, Sulayem's ties with the late paedophile have been exposed, creating huge controversy for the future King.

Sulayem - the CEO of the multi-billion Dubai based company, DP World, who is among one of the donors of William's environmental organisation received a diabolical email from the late financier in 2009.

Per the unredacted text in the email, Epstein wrote to the CEO, "where are you? are you ok I loved the torture video."

On Wednesday, the anti-monarchist group in an official statement not only condemned the new development, but also demanded for a detailed "comprehensive investigation."

Following this strong action from the Republic, the Charity Commission spokesperson on behalf of William noted, "We are aware of concerns about sources of funding to The Earthshot Prize."

"We are assessing this information to determine any next steps and if there is a role for the Commission," they added.

Prince William is unexpectedly dragged in the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein controversy at the time when his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is already reeling with the aftermath of his explosive emails and photos emerged in Epstein files.

The former Duke of York - who was stripped of all his royal titles in October last year has also allegedly leaked UK's trade info to Jeffrey Epstein, when the former was a government envoy.

