Prince Harry fights back tears as he joins British families in US for emotional cause

Prince Harry - who has been an advocate for children's online safety landed in tears after meeting the British families based in the US.
In a video released by BBC Breakfast today, February 12, The Duke of Sussex could be seen in an emotional state while speaking to the families of the children - who lost their lives because of the social media.
As the court case against social media giants like YouTube and Instagram begins in the US, Harry quoted his own ongoing legal against the UK publishers as an example to encourage the parents of the victims of social media.
"We've said time and time again that this is a David versus Goliath situation. I've been in some similar situations myself, vastly different," said Harry, while holding back tears.
He continued, "But when you were sitting in court and if you have that feeling of just overwhelming emotion because you can't believe that the people on the other side are saying what they're saying, that by the very nature of them defending what they're defending, the lies that they are stating, is devaluing life, is devaluing your children's lives, if that brings stuff up for you, it is totally normal."
King Charles estranged son added, "Do not feel ashamed, do not feel concerned. Even if the judge - as I heard - turned round and asked you not to show emotion."