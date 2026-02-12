News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Prince Harry fights back tears as he joins British families in US for emotional cause

Prince Harry lands in tears speaking to the British families in US as major legal battle begins

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry fights back tears he joins British families in US for emotional cause
Prince Harry fights back tears he joins British families in US for emotional cause

Prince Harry - who has been an advocate for children's online safety landed in tears after meeting the British families based in the US.

In a video released by BBC Breakfast today, February 12, The Duke of Sussex could be seen in an emotional state while speaking to the families of the children - who lost their lives because of the social media.

As the court case against social media giants like YouTube and Instagram begins in the US, Harry quoted his own ongoing legal against the UK publishers as an example to encourage the parents of the victims of social media.

"We've said time and time again that this is a David versus Goliath situation. I've been in some similar situations myself, vastly different," said Harry, while holding back tears.

He continued, "But when you were sitting in court and if you have that feeling of just overwhelming emotion because you can't believe that the people on the other side are saying what they're saying, that by the very nature of them defending what they're defending, the lies that they are stating, is devaluing life, is devaluing your children's lives, if that brings stuff up for you, it is totally normal."

King Charles estranged son added, "Do not feel ashamed, do not feel concerned. Even if the judge - as I heard - turned round and asked you not to show emotion."

Watch the video



King Charles shares emotional message after William lands in Epstein controversy
King Charles shares emotional message after William lands in Epstein controversy
Prince William rep issues first statement on Earthshot’s rare ink with Epstein
Prince William rep issues first statement on Earthshot’s rare ink with Epstein
Prince William dream project lands in trouble over indirect link with Epstein
Prince William dream project lands in trouble over indirect link with Epstein
Sarah Ferguson takes bold decision for Andrew after linked in Epstein files
Sarah Ferguson takes bold decision for Andrew after linked in Epstein files
King Charles appears in public shortly after UK lawyer updates on Andrew probe
King Charles appears in public shortly after UK lawyer updates on Andrew probe
Prince William, Kate Middleton extend condolences after Canada’s school attack
Prince William, Kate Middleton extend condolences after Canada’s school attack
King Charles reacts to deadly Canada school shooting in emotional note
King Charles reacts to deadly Canada school shooting in emotional note
Andrew police probe begins: UK lawyers refuse to give ‘step-by-step’ updates
Andrew police probe begins: UK lawyers refuse to give ‘step-by-step’ updates
Prince William marks final day in Saudi Arabia highlighting key cause
Prince William marks final day in Saudi Arabia highlighting key cause
Queen Camilla marks special milestone alone as King Charles avoids public eye
Queen Camilla marks special milestone alone as King Charles avoids public eye
King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis
King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis
Sarah Ferguson plots new plan after King Charles’ move on Andrew probe
Sarah Ferguson plots new plan after King Charles’ move on Andrew probe

Popular News

Why did Russian authorities restrict access to Telegram across country?

Why did Russian authorities restrict access to Telegram across country?
22 minutes ago
River Nile boat disaster in Sudan kills at least 21

River Nile boat disaster in Sudan kills at least 21
43 minutes ago
Apple rolls out iOS 26.3 with THESE significant upgrades

Apple rolls out iOS 26.3 with THESE significant upgrades
an hour ago