Princess Charlène attends key gathering with Prince Albert after glam show

  • By Fatima Hassan
Princess Charlène stepped out for a key gathering with her husband, Prince Albert, after her solo appearance at the Joya jewellery show. 

On Friday, November 14, the official Instagram account of Their Majesties released an important update on their recent Royal engagement to the Monégasque Red Cross.

"This Friday morning, LL. AA. SS. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene handed over party packages to the elders of the Principality in the premises of the Monégasque Red Cross," the Palace of Monaco stated in the caption.

They continued, "A moment of emotion, sharing and benevolence, marked also by the presence of Camille Gottlieb, a symbol of solidarity and the beautiful tradition that unites the Princière Family with the Monégasque Red Cross."

"These gourmet parcels, composed of salty and sweet sweets, will also be distributed to the elderly in neighbouring municipalities — Beausoleil, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, La Turbie, Peille and Cap-d’Ail — thanks to their social services," they noted.

This appearance of Princess Charlène comes a day after Her Serene Highness toured the aisles of the international jewellery event.

Prince Albert’s wife stepped into the elegant world of the Joya show during her visit on Thursday, November 13, ahead of its official opening on Friday, November 14. 

