Gal Gadot receives Walk of Fame Star in a heartwarming ceremony with her kids

  • March 19, 2025
Gal Gadot celebrated a milestone moment as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Tuesday, March 18, the Heart Of Stone actress acquired her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Gadot along with her four daughters , Alma, 13, Maya, 8, and Daniella, 3, and Ori, 13 months, posed for photos.

The Snow White starlet spoke out after garnering the prestigious honour, saying, "Whenever my success grew, I always got pregnant, I needed to ground myself. That’s what I tell my agents. It’s either I’m making movies or making babies — no more babies.”

She added, “But Jaron always reminded me to dream and to be free to do whatever it is that I want to do."

"Our daughters, Alma, Maya — whose birthday's today, she's 8, mazel tov! Dan Dan, and baby Ori, everything I do, I do for you. Being your Ima is my greatest, greatest privilege and the most meaningful thing I’ve ever done," Gadot continued.

She added, “Thank you for being part of the circus like we always say, you allow me to fulfill my dreams and I hope that you know that you can do the same. You inspire me every day to strive to be a better person to be strong and kind and brave just the way you are, and I hope that you’re proud.”

The mom of four also stated, "I want you to know that this is not about fame or movies or any of that. This is about going after your passion and working hard and I want you to know that if you do, that you can achieve anything, my sweet girls. Absolutely anything, never forget that. I love you."

Gal Gadot, who kicked off her career in Hollywood in 2009, will next be seen in Disney’s live action adaptation Snow White.

