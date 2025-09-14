Zach Bryan blasts Gavin Adcock during live set at Oklahoma musical festival

Zach Bryan has taken out the opportunity to respond to Gavin Adcock's harsh comments during the 2025 Oklahoma music festival.
The 29-year-old American country singer and songwriter, who attended the Born & Raised festival, interrupted his live performance to respond to his rival fellow artist, who previously criticized his character during Rolling Stone's Nashville Now podcast.
Now, in a resurfaced video on social media shared by Country Central, Bryan can be seen at the Oklahoma festival in an argument with Adcock.
The incident took an unexpected turn when the Something in the Orange crooner climbed and hopped the barbed wire fence in between them to come closer to Adcock, who then hid behind security.
In the viral footage, Bryan could be heard saying, "If they open up this fucking gate, I will fucking kill you."
To which, the Sweetheart singer harshly commented, "Come on over here and meet me with a word of hell, buddy," before Bryan noted, "f*** **."
In addition, Bryan said, "You’re a pussy online."
It is also important to note that Gavin Adcock stirred during his appearance at Rolling Stone’s Nashville Now podcast, stating, "I think that Zach Bryan puts on a big mask in his day-to-day life and sometimes he can't help but rip it off and show his true colors."
"I don’t know if Zach Bryan’s really that great of a person," he added.
At the time, Bryan wrote, "You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello."
As of now, neither Zach Brayn nor Gavin Adcock has made a public statement about the altercation.