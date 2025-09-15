Zach Bryan, Gavin Adcock feud turns physical ahead of country music festival

Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock have taken their feud into a barbed wire-fenced ground.
Over the weekend, the country singer, Gavin, was set to take the stage at the Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma; however, ahead of the performance, he and his fellow singer got into a tense altercation.
"Hey, do you want to fight like a man?" Zach said to the Last One to Know crooner while standing on opposite sides of a wire fence, as seen in a video shared to Gavin's social media. "Come open the gate."
The 29-year-old singer could then be seen threateningly pushing the fence in Gavin's direction.
Furthermore, the social media post featured text that read, "When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown," with the caption noting, "Eat a Snickers, bro."
In another viral video of the incident, Zach could even be seen climbing over a barbed-wire fence and lunging toward Gavin before being held back by security.
Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock explained
The feud started when Gavin reportedly called out Zach for how he reacted to a fan on social media who criticised him for not stopping to greet fans after one of his shows.
"If you can't handle the criticism of a 14-year-old why do people idolise you?" the Sweetheart singer wrote on X in July.
"That kid was head over heels to meet you...He's got feelings too and you're a 'grown man' nearly 30. They're the only reason you are around," Gavin added in the post without mentioning any names.