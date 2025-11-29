Entertainment

Cardi B shows off son in heartwarming outfit celebrating dad Stefon Diggs

The 'WAP' singer shared the glimpse of her newborn son dressed in a festive Thanksgiving outfit

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  |
Cardi B gave fans another adorable glimpse of her and Stefon Diggs’ baby boy, who was all dressed up in a sweet outfit paying tribute to his dad.

The WAP singer took to her Instagram account to share the glimpse of her newborn son dressed in a festive Thanksgiving outfit honoring dad Stefon Diggs.

In a shared post, the baby was in a fuzzy white outfit with Diggs’ name and jersey number in gold.

The couple welcomed their son earlier this month, with a rep confirming the rapper is “healthy and happy.”

On her social media handle, Cardi B also posted photos and video of her three older children, whom she shares with estranged husband Offset: daughters Kulture Kiari, 7, and Blossom Belle, 14 months, and son Wave Set, 4.

One clip showed Blossom in tears as she tried to take steps, dressed in a plaid dress, pink cardigan, and red hat.

“You look too cute to be crying,” Cardi told her daughter in the clip.

Another video showed a selfie of Cardi B with the caption, “No family picture cause everyone on their worst behavior,” and shared a brief clip of her and Diggs’ son crying with the caption, “Even this one being bad.”

To note, Cardi B announced news of their son’s birth on Instagram on November 13 with a video of her lip-syncing to her song Hello.

