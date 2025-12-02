Prince William honours King Charles with moving tribute at key event

Royal

  • By Hafsa Noor
Prince William has paid an emotional tribute to King Charles at a special event.

The Prince of Wales gave a speech at the Wales Investment Summit on December 1.

While addressing more than 300 delegates from 25 countries, he praised the “leadership” qualities of the British monarch.

The future King told attendees, "His leadership in championing Welsh business and innovation is something which I am proud to have the opportunity to continue today. These projects are not only reducing our carbon footprint and protecting the environment, but also creating new opportunities for investment, job creation, and long-term prosperity."

William reaffirmed his dedication to carrying on the Charles’ longstanding backing for Welsh businesses, highlighting his father's pivotal role in persuading Sony's co-founder to set up the company's first European factory in Wales over 50 years ago.

He also visited KLA's facility earlier on Monday to observe the cluster's innovative work firsthand.

"What struck me most during that visit was not only the sophistication of the technology, but the sense of pride and purpose in the people building it," the prince noted.

While concluding the speech, William used both Welsh and English language, noting, "Diolch. Thank you," to acknowledge attendees' commitment to partnership and shared achievement.

