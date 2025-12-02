Royal

King Charles opens Palace doors for historic state visit in 27 years

King Charles and Queen Camilla set to host German President for a state visit

  By Hafsa Noor
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to host historic state visit for the first time in 27-years.

The British monarch and his wife will open Buckingham Palace doors for Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse, Elke Budenbender, on Wednesday, December 3.

After the warm welcome, the group will then travel via carriage through the streets to the castle.

Prince William and Princess Kate are set to welcome Mr Steinmeier and Ms Budenbender at Heathrow Airport before joining them in the Berkshire town.

On the same day, the royals will host a grand state banquet in the historic royal residence, St George's Hall.

Frank-Walter will privately lay flowers at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II in the castle's St George's Chapel on Thursday. And later on join the His and Her Majesty for a Big Help Out reception.

Before saying their formal goodbyes, they'll get a special look at the State Sleigh, designed by Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's German-born husband.

This special event marks the third incoming state visit hosted by the monarch this year, after French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump.

Moreover, Charles and Camilla travelled to Germany in 2023.

