King Willem-Alexander delivers promising speech at State Banquet in Suriname

In honour of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima’s State Visit to Suriname, President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons hosted a high-profile State Banquet in Paramaribo – the capital of the country.
On Monday, December 1, the Dutch royal couple began their state visit to the country with a series of engagements, including meeting with the government officials, the indigenous people, and attending the State Banquet.
At the esteemed event, the King highlighted the strong ties between The Netherlands and Suriname, and expressed hope for an even stronger bond in the future.
He delivered a promising speech at the State Banquet, thanking the Presidential Couple and the host country for their warm welcome, and paid a heartfelt tribute to the nation’s resilience and resistance throughout the centuries.
Taking to its official Instagram account on the same day, the Dutch Royal Family shared a gallery of glimpses from the high-profile ceremony, and released an excerpt from His Majesty’s speech.
“We are very pleased that the cooperation between the Netherlands and Suriname has strengthened across a broad front in recent years. The Netherlands is eager to continue this path. Makandra. Working together,” stated King Willem-Alexander.
He also noted, “In turbulent times, the bond between Suriname and the Netherlands always remained palpable. How wonderful to now be able to express this personally—together with my wife!”
“Suriname has resilience. Injustice, shockwaves, and economic hardship don't break the spirit of Surinamese people. You overcome adversity. Always. Even if it often requires great sacrifice,” praised the monarch.
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are set to conclude their three-day Suriname State Visit on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.