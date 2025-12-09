Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner served couple goals with matching bright orange outfits at the premiere of Marty Supreme.

On Monday, December 8, the romantic couple coordinated in custom Chrome Hearts for the second red carpet appearance in Los Angeles.

Timothée rocked a vibrant orange leather suit, featuring an orange silk shirt and matching orange boots. The Dune star accessorized the look with a Chrome Hearts black leather ping-pong paddle case.

Meanwhile, Kylie, 28, opted for a floor-length orange gown with triangular cutouts below her bust and across her waist.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder completed the dazzling look with orange pointed-toe pumps.

Recently, a source revealed that the makeup mogul visited her boyfriend on Marty Supreme set.

An insider told PEOPLE, “Timothée talked about Kylie all the time while filming Marty Supreme. She even flew out to visit him on set in N.Y.C. They also met up in London while he was shooting Dune. They’re really in love.”

Another tipster noted, "They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too.”

Kylie also got a seal of approval from her mom Kris Jenner, who wore Marty Supreme merch in theaters over the weekend to show support for Timothée.

